See “I Can Only Imagine” at First Baptist

Submitted by First Baptist Church of Lakewood

I Can Only Imagine tells the story behind the popular song with the same title written by MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard. A gripping remind of the power of forgiveness, I Can Only Imagine beautifully illustrates that no one is ever too far from God’s love–or from an eternal home in Heaven. The movie will be shown Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 3 pm and 6 pm.

For more information visit our website or call the church office at 253-582-1000.

First Baptist Church of Lakewood

5400 112th St SW

Lakewood, WA 98499