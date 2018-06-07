New Dialysis Center to Serve Lakewood and Surrounding Communities

Submitted by Puget Sound Kidney Centers

Puget Sound Kidney Centers will begin construction on a new 29-station dialysis center to serve people diagnosed with kidney disease in Lakewood and the surrounding Pierce County communities. When completed, the Lakewood center will accommodate as many as 174 patients.

“As a community based nonprofit organization, we are committed to providing high-quality, warm and inviting, aesthetically pleasing care environments for our patients,” says Harold Kelly, President and CEO of Puget Sound Kidney Centers. “Our move into Pierce County is a response to the growing need of patients diagnosed with kidney failure in the region. This kidney center will improve access to care for patients and physicians desiring a nonprofit option.”

Currently, one in seven U.S. adults has chronic kidney disease. When chronic kidney disease progresses to kidney failure, patients must undergo regular dialysis treatments—usually three times a week for four hours at a time—or receive a kidney transplant. Today, more than 500,000 Americans have kidney failure and are dependent on dialysis or a transplant to sustain their life.

The center, designed by architectural firm Botesch, Nash & Hall, will include three isolation rooms and a permanent bed for patients who need dialysis lying down. The facility will also house a specialized training room for home dialysis patients and host free education classes for patients and the community.

“Our highest priority is the care and comfort of our patients,” says Kelly. “We are looking forward to providing excellent dialysis care for people in this region of Pierce County, educating our patients and those at risk for kidney disease in the community, and training patients who would prefer self-dialysis in their home.”

The 18,150 square foot center, the nonprofit’s second largest, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019 at 11950 47th Ave. SW in Lakewood.

Puget Sound Kidney Centers is a leading provider of comprehensive, high quality care and support services for people living with kidney disease. Since 1981, the patient-centered, community-based nonprofit has committed to ensuring that its patients and their family members receive high-quality, low cost, compassionate care. The organization currently provides care for patients at six dialysis centers in Snohomish, Island, and Skagit Counties, and provides free education for people in the community at risk for kidney disease. If interested in learning more about Puget Sound Kidney Centers, visit our website at: www.pskc.net/