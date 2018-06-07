JBLM late-night mortar firing and demolitions training

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night mortar and demolitions training until Saturday, June 10, 2018, 5 p.m. using Demolitions, 81 mm and 120 mm mortars.

The 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment is scheduled to conduct training with demolitions, 81 mm and 120 mm mortars. Demolitions and mortar training will occur during the night, morning and afternoon. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning today at 6 p.m. through 5 p.m. Saturday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.