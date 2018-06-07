Download or Stream E-books and Audiobooks from PCLS for Free

Want to read great books anywhere, anytime? E-books and audiobooks from Pierce County Library System are the free, easy, convenient way to read or listen to books.
E-books and audiobooks are perfect for everyone! From young children to older adults – you can check them out at any time from any device with internet access. They are ideal for on-the-go people – commuters, exercisers, and travelers.
Lightweight e-readers or reading from your smartphone lets you adjust the print to the size that works for you. Also, with e-books and downloadable audiobooks you are never charged an overdue fine or fee, because the books just expire and automatically disappear.
Enjoy e-books and audiobooks and reduce your stress, balance your life and find joy!
With the Library’s limited funding, to respond to a growing demand for e-books and audiobooks, the Pierce County Library Foundation provided a generous $104,000 donation to support the offering of these online books.
Start listening or reading today with Pierce County Library: downloads.pcls.us.
Thanks to another generous contribution from the Pierce County Library Foundation, your Library is offering free activities to help you learn how to download e-books and audiobooks. We will help you discover the ease and fun of e-book and audiobook reading, and learn about new authors to keep your online bookshelves full.
Call or go to any Pierce County Library and staff will get you started today.
Leave a Reply