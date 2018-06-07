Download or Stream E-books and Audiobooks from PCLS for Free

Want to read great books anywhere, anytime? E-books and audiobooks from Pierce County Library System are the free, easy, convenient way to read or listen to books.

E-books and audiobooks are perfect for everyone! From young children to older adults – you can check them out at any time from any device with internet access. They are ideal for on-the-go people – commuters, exercisers, and travelers.

Lightweight e-readers or reading from your smartphone lets you adjust the print to the size that works for you. Also, with e-books and downloadable audiobooks you are never charged an overdue fine or fee, because the books just expire and automatically disappear.

Enjoy e-books and audiobooks and reduce your stress, balance your life and find joy!

With the Library’s limited funding, to respond to a growing demand for e-books and audiobooks, the Pierce County Library Foundation provided a generous $104,000 donation to support the offering of these online books.

Start listening or reading today with Pierce County Library: downloads.pcls.us.

Thanks to another generous contribution from the Pierce County Library Foundation, your Library is offering free activities to help you learn how to download e-books and audiobooks. We will help you discover the ease and fun of e-book and audiobook reading, and learn about new authors to keep your online bookshelves full.

Call or go to any Pierce County Library and staff will get you started today.