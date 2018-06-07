Cratsenberg Named Third Team All American by ABCA/Rawlings

The American Baseball Coaches Association released the 2018 ABCA/Rawlings Pacific Association Division All-America teams on Thursday. The Pacific Association Division is comprised of junior colleges from the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) and the Northwest Athletic Conference (NWAC).

Rylan Cratsenberg (Sophomore, Federal Way, WA, Federal Way) from Pierce College has been included as a Pacific Association All-America Third Team. Cratsenberg finishes the 2018 season with a .307 average in 46 games for the Raiders. Cratsenberg ends the year with six homers and 42 RBI’s. Cratsenberg ended up being named 1st team to the NWAC for both seasons in his career at Pierce College.

