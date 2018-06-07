Bates: Chinese artist Zhi Lin on KBTC’s Northwest Now

Art that tells a story is a powerful teaching tool – helping us understand our past and present, and communicating in a universal language that transcends race, nationality, or world view.

Artist Zhi Lin was born in China and graduated from the Academy of Art in Hangzhou. Now, he’s an endowed professor of the arts at the University of Washington where he focuses on the untold stories of Chinese immigrants.

In this edition of Northwest Now, host Tom Layson sits down with Lin to discuss how art is used to demonstrate the struggles Chinese immigrants faced a century ago.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.