NEWS: O’Ban supports lawsuit against Sound Transit

Submitted by Sen. O’Ban’s Office

Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, issued the following statement in response to today’s news of a lawsuit against Sound Transit 3.

“I am pleased to see that this lawsuit has been brought against Sound Transit confirming what I have said repeatedly over the last year: Sound Transit has been unconstitutionally overcharging tax payers in Snohomish, King and Pierce Counties since the passage of ST3.

“During the 2017 legislative session, I sent a letter to Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson requesting an advisory opinion on whether or not the statute authorizing inflated motor vehicle excise taxes was unconstitutionally drafted. Ferguson declined to investigate. I then requested the Senate Law and Justice and Transportation Committees investigate Sound Transit 3. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sen. Padden and I wrote a letter to the chairs of the Senate and House of Representatives Transportation and State Government Committees with the Senate Law and Justice Committee’s findings and recommendations. One of the key findings from the investigation was that Sound Transit unconstitutionally drafted a statute that violated Article II, section 37 of the Washington State Constitution. This is exactly the same basis for the lawsuit against Sound Transit and I am glad that the people will get their day in court.

“At a time in Olympia when Democrats are in control and failed to offer any car-tab tax relief, I am hopeful that this action will offer taxpayers the overdue relief they deserve.”