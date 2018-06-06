ctcLink Downtime Scheduled for June 8 – 11

The State Board has scheduled a temporary downtime for ctcLink, starting at 5 p.m. Friday, June 8 to no later than 8 a.m. Monday, June 11. During this time, students cannot access their Student Center and faculty/staff administrative functionalities in HR, Financial Aid, Financial Services and Student Services cannot be accessed.

Students have been notified about this downtime, and we will issue reminders to the campus community. Read on for more details.

What is happening?

The ctcLink system will migrate from Century Link hosted services to the Amazon Web Services in the cloud. This will require downtime for the entire system.

When is this happening?

The downtime is scheduled for Friday, June 8 at 5 p.m. and is scheduled to come back up no later than Monday, June 11 at 8 a.m.

How will this impact staff members? How will this impact students?

If you work in ctcLink, you will not be able to access the system during this downtime. For students, the Student Center will be down during this time, so they temporarily will not have access to enroll for classes, pay for tuition, and check grades.

What dates do I need to be aware of around this time?

Open enrollment for summer and fall quarter begins May 21.

Tuition is due by June 7.

Finals are June 12-15.

Why was this time selected?

The State Board selected this time because its contract with Century Link is ending in July, and the work to migrate ctcLink to the cloud needs to be complete. The timing was selected as it was the least disruptive for students and staff, and it is happening over the weekend.

Why is the cloud service better?

The cloud service will improve and stabilize ctcLink performance and position ctcLink to expand its services to more colleges.

What is the back-up plan in case there is a delay?

The State Board has been testing this program and has done several dry runs. They expect no significant issues. We will keep you informed if there is a delay. However, if the State Board deems that the migration was unsuccessful, there is an option to revert back to the existing hosting provider.

Anything else I need to know?

Canvas will not be affected by the downtime.

Students, Faculty, and Staff can access Canvas here.

Watch for downtime updates from the IT Help Desk as we get closer. Thank you.