Charles Wright hires Levin as Director of Enrollment Management

TACOMA WA — Charles Wright Academy (CWA) is pleased to announce the hiring of Marcia Levin as the Academy’s first Director of Enrollment Management, effective July 15, 2018.

“We’re thrilled that Marcia has accepted this pivotal role,” said Head of School Matt Culberson. “Her expertise in admission coupled with a dedication to developing meaningful relationships positions her to lead our enrollment efforts. She shows a commitment to students at independent schools and I am excited to welcome her into our community.”

She will be working closely with Head of School Matt Culberson and newly hired Associate Head of School, Greg Bamford, to develop a strategic vision that meets school wide admission and enrollment goals.

“I am inspired by CWA’s commitment to students throughout their journey from Junior Kindergarten to 12th grade. CWA is a very special community and a dynamic place of learning. I am honored to join it,” said Levin. “Having been raised in the Pacific Northwest, I am excited to return and especially in this capacity at CWA. As soon as I arrive, I will be eager to connect with everyone, especially the admissions team.”

Levin joins CWA after seven years as the Director of Admission at the Drew School in San Francisco, California where she achieved enrollment growth annually and exceeded budget goals.

Levin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Western Washington University and graduated from Bellevue High School.