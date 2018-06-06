A Weekend Celebrating Steilacoom’s Marine Heritage, June 9-10

Submitted by Marianne Bill
A major permanent exhibit “Steilacoom’s Maritime Heritage” will open the weekend of June 9th at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom. This will include the to scale ship model of the vessel Damariscove.
By the mid 1850’s Steilacoom was considered the busiest port on Puget Sound as clipper ships loaded with lumber sailed to San Francisco and returned with essentials for the pioneer families. The schooner Damariscove, owned by Steilacoom’s founder Lafayette Balch, played a significant role in its history.
Two events will highlight the weekend’s celebration of local maritime history.
- A lecture “The Little Vessel That Could” will be presented at the Steilacoom Town Hall on Saturday, June 9th at 2 p.m. Randolph Stilton, descendant of two crew members of the Damariscove and Les Eldridge, well known authority on Puget Sound marine history will discuss the Damariscove’s trip from Maine to California and to Puget Sound. They will tell of the dramatic rescue by Captain Balch of the sloop Georgiana’s gold seeking crew and passengers from the clutches of the native Haida in the Queen Charlotte Islands. At the conclusion of the lecture guests will be invited to view the newly acquired Damariscove model at the Steilacoom Historical Museum.
- On June 10th at 2p.m. Earl J. Morrill of New Hampshire will give a presentation in the Education Room at the Steilacoom Historical Museum. He will detail the 8-month process of building the Damariscove ship model. For further information, please call (253)584-4133 or Joan Curtis (253) 584-8623.
