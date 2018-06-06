A Weekend Celebrating Steilacoom’s Marine Heritage, June 9-10

Submitted by Marianne Bill

A major permanent exhibit “Steilacoom’s Maritime Heritage” will open the weekend of June 9th at the Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom. This will include the to scale ship model of the vessel Damariscove.

By the mid 1850’s Steilacoom was considered the busiest port on Puget Sound as clipper ships loaded with lumber sailed to San Francisco and returned with essentials for the pioneer families. The schooner Damariscove, owned by Steilacoom’s founder Lafayette Balch, played a significant role in its history.

Two events will highlight the weekend’s celebration of local maritime history.