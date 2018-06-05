WANTED: Artists, Photographers, Authors

The “6th Annual Lakewood Film, Art and Book Fest ” is set for September 28, 29, 30 at the Sharon McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College (CPTC). The Fest will showcase nine award winning feature films, expanded art show with cash prizes plus an author book signing event. Colorful displays and live entertainment will also be available. Entire event will be free to the public.

Organizers are currently looking for qualified artists, photographers and published authors to take part in the event. Artists are invited to enter the Juried Art Show with minimum cash awards of $1,000. Juried Photography entries may also compete for minimum cash awards of $500. Award levels may be higher if entry numbers permit. To enter the juried show a small registration fee is required. For complete details, contact: spetersen2011@comcast.net or bobpaloalto@comcast.net.

Published Authors may obtain free sales and autograph tables for one day or the entire three-day event. Daily sales hours will be noon to 6 pm. Complete details available by contacting: praschke@comcast.net.

Space is limited, so call today. Event will receive heavy promotion starting in early August and attendance is estimated at 700 plus. Make plans now to attend. More details coming soon.