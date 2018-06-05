Want to see what road improvements are coming to Lakewood? Find them here.

Want to know what road projects and improvements are planned for Lakewood over the next six years? You can find everything you need to know in the “6-year Transportation Improvement Plan”, or TIP.

Looking ahead, the city’s focus in the coming years will be on some of its primary east-west corridors.

The Lakewood City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing June 18, 2018 on the proposed 2019-2024 TIP. This is the public’s chance to let the City Council know your thoughts on the future of Lakewood’s roads.

The city’s Planning Commission has reviewed the document twice. The city’s Public Works Engineering Department has vetted the proposed projects using traffic collision statistics, pavement management scores and the forecasted budget to map out the city’s infrastructure improvements going forward.

The TIP is a reflection of the goals outlined in the city’s comprehensive plan, which serves as a guide for future growth, development and overall management of the city.

The proposed TIP lists projects over the next six years, but funding has not been allocated for every item on the list. Instead the TIP serves as a guide as the city looks at its infrastructure needs and outlines its budget. It is also a necessary tool to help the city when it applies for grants and other outside funding sources to help fund the proposed projects.

Read the proposed 2019-2024 TIP to see what Lakewood has planned.