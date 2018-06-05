Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3rd Annual Food Truck Festival

Tacoma (May 29, 2018): Tacoma Musical Playhouse (TMP) is proud to announce its third annual Food Truck Festival on June 9, 2018 from 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Come celebrate the start of the summer with TMP.

Food truck festivals offer a great way to sample a variety of different flavors in a fun, family-friendly setting that won’t break the bank. All the food trucks that made our list present some of the best food trucks in the area which we hand-picked to let visitors indulge in their culinary creations. In addition to great food you will find great entertainment, and much more! What are you waiting for? Come join the TMP family (rain or shine) for this fantastic event that is FREE for everyone. Tables and chairs will be provided.

The Food Truck Festival is sponsored by Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce, Heritage Distilling Co, the Tacoma Weekly, & Jason Light of Edward Jones

Third Annual Food Truck Festival

Saturday, June 9, 2018 | Noon – 7:30PM

Food Trucks Include

Bliss Small Batch Creamery

Boss Mama’s Kitchen

Farrelli’s Pizza

HamHock Jones Soul Shack

HomeTown Dogs

South Beach Cuisine

Pop-Up

Sweet Dreams w/ Chef Bette Anne Curry & Catering Co.

Wine Store & Extra Seating

Wildside Wine Shop

Where?

Third Annual Food Truck Festival behind the Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.

Times?

Saturday, June 9, 2018, 12:00 pm – 7:30 pm

My Fair Lady Musical

If you feel like venturing inside the Tacoma Musical Playhouse, there will be two showings of My Fair Lady, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at?253-565-6867, and online at www.tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday,?10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.??