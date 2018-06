Clover Park Technical College continued a May tradition last week, as the Associated Student Government hosted its sixth annual Spring Fest on Thursday, May 24. While the weather was cool and overcast for most of the day, nearly 500 students attended the event, which ran from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., while almost 100 staff, […]

