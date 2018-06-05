Safe Sitter Babysitting Classes Scheduled for Summer

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is offering three Safe Sitter babysitting classes over the summer to teach students ages 11-13 how to safely care for younger children. It is common this age group starts to stay home alone or watch younger siblings. Even if they are not babysitting outside the home, the skills they will learn in this course are very informative and useful. Students will learn how to run babysitting as a business, childcare skills, choking and CPR rescue, and basic first aid.

Class schedule:

June 25-27 in University Place – FULL

July 9-11 in Lakewood

July 16-18 in Lakewood

Classes run from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. each day and attendance is required all three days to receive completion materials. The cost is $40 per student and pre-registration is required. Spaces are limited.

To register or for more information, please visit the Safe Sitter page here. If you have questions, please call (253) 564-1623.

