O’Ban supports proposed ordinance to prevent violent individuals from being placed in adult family homes

Submitted by Sen. O’Ban’s Office

Monday the city of Lakewood is expected to pass an ordinance that will prevent violent individuals from being placed in adult family homes – often located in residential neighborhoods – and instead, place a temporary moratorium on issuing new business licenses to adult family homes until it has an opportunity to evaluate the current number and concentration of adult family homes in residential areas.

Earlier this year, Sen. Steve O’Ban authored Senate Bill 6466, which, if passed, would have prohibited violent offenders from being placed in adult family homes as well.

“Adult family homes serve an important purpose, caring for the elderly and disabled,” said O’Ban, R-University Place. “However, they are clearly not appropriate for the mentally ill with violent histories. Adult family home residents should not have to worry that a co-resident may harm them, nor should neighbors have to fear that they and their children may be at risk.

“I will continue to work on legislation to prohibit DSHS from misusing adult family homes to house individuals more appropriate for securer locations such as enhanced service facilities,” added O’Ban.