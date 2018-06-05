Lakewood Farmers Market comes to Lakewood United

June 7, 2018 “Lakewood Farmers Market” – Sally Martinez, Recreation Coordinator, City of Lakewood

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

June 14, 2018 “Flag Day Event to Be Announced” (Karen – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2017, are $25 per year. The Lakewood United Board voted on February 9 to increase the dues from $20 to $25. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is this Friday, June 8, 2018 (2nd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Black Bear Diner, 10115 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA 98499. (This is a new location for us and is right next to Great American Casino.) Visitors are encouraged.