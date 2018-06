The City of DuPont has scheduled a public hearing on an appeal of a “code interpretation” issued by the Director of Community Development under File No. PLNR2018-023 regarding uses permitted within the Mixed Use Village Zoning District (DuPont Municipal Code Chapter 25.41) pursuant to DMC Section 25.05.040 – Rule of Interpretation. File No. PLNG2018-034. The hearing will take place Wednesday, June 20th, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. in City Hall.