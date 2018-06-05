Abbie is Pet of the Week

Submitted by The Humane Society

Gorgeous Featured Pet Abbie proves age is just a number. The playful eight-year-old Husky Lab mix is a happy and sweet girl who loves going on walks and communicating with her people — she will regularly check in with you, urging you to respond by voice or action.

The smart and self-directed puppy-at-heart enjoys playing tag and interacting with other dogs here at the Humane Society.

Abbie is looking for a senior-savvy home that will ensure regular care as she gets older; staff can tell you more about her medical needs. Meet her today #A527491. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.