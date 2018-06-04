Taking on the world: Puget Sound students earn national fellowships

TACOMA, Wash. – Nine students and recent alumni of University of Puget Sound have been awarded prestigious national scholarships/fellowships and will teach, travel, or attend an intensive overseas language and cultural immersion program in countries including Argentina, Spain, France, and Taiwan.

This year’s awards include: one Watson Fellowship, which funds a year of independent exploration outside the United States; three Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Awards, which place students in classrooms overseas to assist in teaching English; two Critical Language Scholarships, which send students abroad to engage with a different culture and language; a French Language Teaching Scholarship, which sends students to help teach English in French classrooms; a Spanish Government Teaching Assistantship, which supports an academic year in Spain assisting a classroom teacher; and a Freeman-Asia Award, which provides assistance for students to study in East and Southeast Asia.

“These students have been awarded prestigious opportunities through diligent work even before the application process began,” said Kelli Delaney, associate director of fellowships and academic advising at Puget Sound. “That work included taking academically challenging classes, volunteering, learning languages, and being involved in the community through activities such as internships, research, leadership roles on campus and off, part-time jobs, and music groups. These awards give them the opportunity to explore the next steps in their life stories.”

The 2018 honorees include:

Watson Fellowship

Keaohuana Rivera-Leong ’18

Critical Language Scholarship

Gabriel Newman ‘17

Meishan Roen ’18

Freeman in Asia

Timothy Lu ’20

French Language Teaching Scholarship

Zoe Ozdemir ’18

Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship

Hanna Borgerson ’18 (Argentina)

James Kelloway ’18 (Taiwan)

Charlotte Parker ’18 (Taiwan)

Spanish Government Teaching Assistantship

Katharine Taylor ’18

The new awards bring the number of national fellowships and scholarships earned by Puget Sound students since 2000-01 to a total of 210. The robust list of honors for attendees of the national liberal arts college, with its student body of just 2,600, is a testament to the talent and drive of Puget Sound students, who come to study at the Pacific Northwest campus from 46 states and eight countries.

The awardees were assisted by Puget Sound faculty and staff; by members of the Tacoma community who provided work, research, and volunteer opportunities; and by their families and friends.

The Fellowships Office, directed by Delaney, coordinates the student applications and handles student recruiting, interviews, evaluation, mentoring, and mock interviews.

The Graduate Fellowships Advisory Committee, chaired by Professor of Religion Greta Austin, reads applications, conducts campus interviews, and selects scholarship nominees. Committee members also include Monica DeHart, sociology and anthropology; Andrew Gardner, sociology and anthropology; Kate Stirling, economics; Jeff Grinstead, chemistry; Rachel DeMotts, politics and government; Peter Hodum, biology; and Delaney. In addition, many faculty on and off campus provide indispensable assistance by acting as research advisors and mentors, or by writing letters of recommendation on the students’ behalf.