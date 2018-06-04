Steilacoom Town Council June 5 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 5 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of May 15, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #107624- #107631 in the amount of $150,731.44
- Approval of Claims Checks #107681 – #107749 in the amount of $381,982.01 and Manual Check #107633 in the amount of $1,281.06
- Wireless Communication Facility Fees (AB 2857) (Resolution #1163)
- Request to Set Public Hearing, 6-yr. TIP (AB 2858)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Executive Session
- Real Estate Acquisition
Leave a Reply