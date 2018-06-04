The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council June 5 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, June 5 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of May 15, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #107624- #107631 in the amount of $150,731.44
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #107681 – #107749 in the amount of $381,982.01 and Manual Check #107633 in the amount of $1,281.06
    4. Wireless Communication Facility Fees (AB 2857) (Resolution #1163)
    5. Request to Set Public Hearing, 6-yr. TIP (AB 2858)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  6. Executive Session
    1. Real Estate Acquisition

