Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society Meeting

Join Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society on Tuesday June 5, 2018 at 7:00 PM for the monthly meeting.
Meeting time is 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Location:
The Highlands in South Hill
502 43rd Ave SE
Puyallup, WA 98374
Please call or email PVFS, if you are attending, for the gate code.
Contact us:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety
Email: puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety@yahoo.com
Phone: (253) 841-5454
PVFS meeting the first Tuesday of every month, except January (holidays).
MEETING AGENDA
Program
Refreshment Break
Hosts: Sally Wipf
Mary Best
Club Business
2018 Club Plant is Variegated Red Rover
