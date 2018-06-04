Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society Meeting

Submitted by Nancy White

Join Puyallup Valley Fuchsia Society on Tuesday June 5, 2018 at 7:00 PM for the monthly meeting.

Meeting time is 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location:

The Highlands in South Hill

502 43rd Ave SE

Puyallup, WA 98374

Please call or email PVFS, if you are attending, for the gate code.

Contact us:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety

Email: puyallupvalleyfuchsiasociety@yahoo.com

Phone: (253) 841-5454

PVFS meeting the first Tuesday of every month, except January (holidays).

MEETING AGENDA

Program

Refreshment Break

Hosts: Sally Wipf

Mary Best

Club Business

2018 Club Plant is Variegated Red Rover