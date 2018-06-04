Prepare in a Year: June – An Extended Event

Summer is almost here! Days of extended sunshine means it’s time to enjoy the great outdoors. It’s also a perfect time to gather items to be ready for two weeks and beyond.

Following a major disaster, restoration of power and utilities can take days, weeks or even months. Preparing now will help when that time comes. Think of it as an extended camping trip. You will need equipment to provide light and heat for cooking and comfort, and items for sleeping, staying dry and sanitation. Gather and store these items in one location in your home. If you use two five-gallon buckets, these buckets can be used as emergency toilets when emptied of supplies; one for liquid and the other for solid waste. Below is a list of items to consider getting for an extended stay:

Lighting

Flashlights/batteries, camping lanterns, light sticks

Cooking

Camp stoves, sterno stoves and barbecues. Store extra charcoal, propane, etc. Do not forget a lighting source! **Never burn charcoal indoors, this could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Eating utensils/bowls/plates/cup, paper towels. If you use disposable items, you will not have to worry about using your precious water to clean dishes.

Shelter

Tent or tarps, rope, sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, rain gear.

Hygiene

Bleach, washcloths and towels, soap, hand sanitizer, gloves, feminine hygiene products, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, disposable razors, comb

Toilet paper, toilet seat or lid that fits on a 5 gallon bucket, plastic bags and twist ties for waste disposal, cat litter, small shovel

Make sure you also add to your water supply and stock up on food, canned or dried. Don’t forget your pets!

This month can add up if supplies must be purchased. Shop around your home first and put items you already have in one location. Check out outlets, dollar stores, and clearance sections for good deals as well. Don’t worry, next month’s task won’t cost a penny!

