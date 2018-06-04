Lakewood Developer’s Forum is in two weeks, register today

Are you interested in developing in Lakewood? Then you don’t want to miss the city of Lakewood’s annual Developer’s Forum, being held this year on June 14 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW in Lakewood.

This event is for Real Estate brokers, developers, contractors, property owners and partners.

Hear from Team Lakewood about what’s happening in the city. Learn about priority projects and why Lakewood is being recognized as a leader in the South Sound.

Keynote speaker Dr. Ali Modarres will address the challenge of sustainable urban development.

Other topics include:

An update by U.S. Congressman Denny Heck on federal housing priorities and financial services committee legislation, via video feed

Lakewood Downtown Plan update

Predictable permitting: Lakewood’s commitment across departments and agencies

Breakfast and refreshments will be provided,

The event is free, but registration is required. Register today.