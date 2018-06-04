Clover Park School District announces administrative changes for 2018-19 school year

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Clover Park School District (CPSD) has announced three administrative changes for the 2018-19 school year. Personnel assignments are subject to final approval by the school board.

Ron Banner has been promoted into a new role as deputy superintendent. In the new position, Banner will oversee a number of departments and areas, including the special education and student services departments. Banner served the last three years as the district’s assistant superintendent for elementary schools. He was previously the principal at Mann Middle School and Southgate Elementary School.

Kristi Smith has been promoted to the new position of assistant superintendent for elementary schools and teaching and learning. Smith came to CPSD in 2014 as the director of teaching and learning and served in that role until this school year. This past year she became executive director of teaching and learning and assumed additional responsibilities. Prior to her time in Clover Park, she served as an elementary principal in the South Kitsap School District for 14 years.

Tess McCartan has been promoted into a new role as executive director of elementary schools. McCartan came to CPSD in 2016 as a supervisor of K-4 Literacy Intervention and LAP before moving into the director of teaching and learning position this year. Prior to arriving in CPSD, she served as an elementary school principal in Central Kitsap School District from 2006-16.