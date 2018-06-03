Walk Tacoma 100 Years Ago

Tacoma, WA – Kick off Walk Tacoma Month by joining Downtown On the Go on the Walk Tacoma: Tacoma 100 Years Ago Walk on Wednesday, June 6, sponsored by Commencement Bank. Leaders Deb Freedman and Kim Davenport, with the Tacoma Historical Society, will take participants back to the year 1918 on a one-mile tour of downtown. Join Downtown On the Go for either walk, 12 – 1 p.m. or 1:15 – 2:15 p.m., both starting at Frost Park (S. 9th & Commerce).

The year 1918 was an important year in Tacoma. The Great War brought growth to Camp Lewis, which is now part of JBLM; Pierce County voted to approve the creation of the Port of Tacoma; the Pantages and Rialto Theatres opened their doors; and the Tacoma News Tribune published its first issue. See the historic locations and hear stories about the transformation that was happening here in Tacoma 100 years ago at the next Walk Tacoma event.

This year, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be partnering with Downtown On the Go to provide an activity for children at all of the Walk Tacoma events to encourage families to participate. Along the route, children will have the opportunity to complete a Tacoma 100 Years Ago photo Bingo card.

The Walk Tacoma Series, sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is a six event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their ninth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Register for the walk series on the DOTG website or sign in at the beginning of each walk.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.