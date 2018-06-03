Striping brings overnight lane and ramp closures to northbound I-5 near DuPont

DUPONT – Weather permitting, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will install final striping during overnight hours the week of June 4. The lane and intermittent ramp closures will take place on northbound Interstate 5 between Mounts Road and Center Drive.

Lane closures

On Monday, June 4 through Wednesday, June 6, single-lane closures will start at 8 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.

On Thursday, June 7 single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Friday.

On Friday, June 8 single-lane closures will begin at 10 p.m., with double-lane closures starting at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Saturday.

Ramp closures

Intermittent ramp closures will begin at 11 p.m. Crews will reopen the ramps as the crews advance the work. The following ramps and exits will experience short-term closures during overnight hours:

Mounts Road on-ramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exit to the weigh station

Northbound I-5 exit #118 to Center Drive

Center Drive and weigh station on-ramp to northbound I-5

Permanent striping will occur in the southbound direction at the same location in the next few weeks, completing this project. Dates and times will be announced as the work is scheduled.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.