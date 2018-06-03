Lakewood Farmer’s Market opening day is June 5, 2018

The Lakewood Farmer’s Market is more than just a market, it’s an experience and we can’t wait for you to join us on opening day June 5!

The market runs every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You’re invited to join us on opening day for the ribbon cutting, followed by a performance from the America’s First Corp Band from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

More than 60 vendors and food trucks comprise the market that wraps around the fountain in front of City Hall every Tuesday. Come visit for a peaceful, colorful setting where you can listen to live music, grab lunch, shop and sightsee.

Food vendors offer everything from all-American hot dogs, burgers, kettle corn and sandwiches, to a variety of cuisines including Caribbean, Mexican, Latin American street food, Chinese and the popular Lumpia Truck. Beer and wine is also sold at the market.

New this year will be fresh clams and oysters! We are thrilled to be able to sell this fresh, local seafood.

What else can you find?

A dozen farmers with fresh produce, flowers, lavender, jewelry, crafts, furniture, soaps, candles, clothes, specialty items and even chair massages. Need gardening advice? The Washington State University Master Gardeners will be there every week to answer questions.

Skip the grocery aisle and carts and take an outdoor stroll through the various vendors. Stop by the city of Lakewood booth to pick up your free canvas tote to carry all your goodies. Parking is free.

Thank you to our market sponsors, CHI Franciscan and St. Claire’s Hospital and Click! Cable TV, who help make this event possible.

Sign up for Kids Day at the Market

August 14 is Kid’s Day at the market. Is your child a budding entrepreneur? This is a perfect opportunity for kids to be a vendor! Children experience hands-on learning about what it takes to be an entrepreneur, including producing, marketing and selling handmade items, as well as interacting with customers and learning finances.

Can your child dance, sing, act or play an instrument? If so, we encourage them to take their talents to the stage on Kid’s Day and perform for market to sign up is Saturday, July 14.

Contact: smartinez@cityoflakewood.us for more information about how to sign up.