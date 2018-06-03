The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

DAV Harmony Chapter 18 thanks friends for support

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Heinz Haskins, Commander Ch 18

DAV Harmony 18 would like to thank the community for its generosity during out FOR-GET-ME not fund drive that took place at Ft. Lewis commissary and PX during Memorial Day week end.

Pictured is DAV member and Adjutant Jake Holeman.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *