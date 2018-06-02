Steilacoom Town Administrator June 1 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 5, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – June 11, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – June 27, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – June 7, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Council Meeting Follow-up:

Construction Hours:

Comparative information on construction hours included in the weekly packet for Council review. Discussion on this topic is scheduled for the June 19 Study Session.

Noncompliance Notices:

Four (4) Notices of Noncompliance letters were sent to residents this week. They included one (1) notice for storing a car on the right-of-ways and one (1) notice for storing a boat/trailer on the right-of-way and two (2) notices of junk vehicle certification. Four (4) previously tagged vehicles were impounded/towed this week.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department via email.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued annual traffic counter installation and maintenance on the arterials; sprayed for noxious weeds along the rights-of-way; worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way; jetted the drain line on Rainier Street from the curve to Main Street to improve drainage in that area; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor installed side-sewer services this week between Champion Street and Montgomery Street this week. We anticipate they will continue installing side-sewers next week as well.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a permanent service in the 30 block of Silver Beach and another service in the 900 block of Birch Street; assisted the water crew with two water taps in the 500 block of Galloway Street; performed inspections on the 1st Street project; reinstalled the camera in the vicinity of Sunnyside Park; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed two new water services in the 500 block of Galloway Street; repaired a water leak in the 2700 block of Sunset Court; inspected side-sewer installations on 1st Street; continued hydrant maintenance throughout Town; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew took advantage of the nice weather and focused on mowing the various parks and public facilities and performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities. Additionally, they continued activating the irrigation system in the parks; began repairing the men’s restroom at Saltar’s Point Park which was vandalized recently. The restroom will be closed for at least the next week until repairs can be completed.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Steilacoom Maritime Heritage:

A major permanent exhibit “Steilacoom’s Maritime Heritage” will open the weekend of June 9th at the Steilacoom Historical Museum.

By the mid 1850’s, Steilacoom was considered the busiest port on Puget Sound as clipper ships loaded with lumber sailed to San Francisco and returned with essentials for the pioneer families. The schooner Damariscove, owned by Steilacoom’s founder Lafayette Balch, played a significant role in its history.

Two events will highlight the weekend’s celebration of local maritime history.

A lecture “The Little Vessel That Could” will be presented at the Steilacoom Town Hall on Saturday, June 9th at 2 p.m. Randolph Stilton, a descendant of a crew member of the Damariscove and Les Eldridge, well known authority on Puget Sound will discuss the Damariscove’s trip from Maine to California and to Puget Sound. They will tell of the dramatic rescue by Captain Balch of the sloop Georgiana’s gold seeking crew and passengers from the clutches of the native Haida in the Queen Charlotte Islands. At the conclusion of the lecture guests will be invited to view the newly acquired Damariscove model at the Steilacoom Museum.

On June 10th at 2p.m. Earl Morrill of New Hampshire will give a presentation in the Education Room at the Steilacoom Museum. He will detail the process of building the Damariscove ship model. For further information, please call (253)584-4133 or Joan Curtis (253) 584-8623.