New Owner of Olympic Landscape Has Big Plans: Meet Joe Areyano

Puyallup, WA (May 31, 2018) — After 40 years of owning and running Olympic Landscape, founder Neil Hedman will be retiring this fall and handing the business over to Joe Areyano, an experienced landscaping professional and Puyallup resident.

Hedman and Areyano have collaborated to make the transition smooth for both employees and customers. “We wanted to make sure it was a good fit,” said Areyano. “It was critical that our employees were informed about the changes. Like Neil, I feel that the most rewarding part of the business is watching our employees grow and learn. We want them to feel successful and supported in their goals and ambitions, even if that means that they eventually leave the company.”

Areyano brings to the business inherited landscaping knowledge. In 1980, his father started a local landscaping business that he still runs today. Areyano spent his junior and senior years of high school working at the company full-time to learn the ropes. “It was a trade-off for being homeschooled those two years,” notes Areyano. “But I found that I really loved the work and it just stuck.”

Since joining Olympic Landscape last fall, Areyano has helped expand the business by adding four new lines of services and products. These include:

Synthetic and Artificial Turf- This new product line can be installed for everything from a putting green to a dog kennel.

Snow and Ice Removal Services- When the temperature drops below 32 degrees, Olympic Landscape can deploy the necessary equipment and products to keep businesses accessible and open.

Landscape Maintenance- In addition to design, construction, and installation of landscaping projects, Olympic Landscape will now also help maintain the project site, allowing customers to have one point of contact from start to finish and beyond.

Small Works- Olympic Landscape now offers services for a variety of small projects from yard clean-ups to new water features.

Areyano has big plans for the company that include increased expansion into Seattle, Bellevue, Everett, Olympia, and Portland, OR. “In five years, I want Olympic Landscape to be known regionally for excellent work for our customers and a great place to work for our employees,” said Areyano.

Olympic Landscape has served the Puget Sound area since 1977. Located in Puyallup, Washington, our company provides customers with landscape design and construction, sprinkler service, and backflow assembly testing, landscape maintenance, and synthetic turf installation. Using our 40+ years of experience, we provide creative design and craftsman expertise to create beautiful outdoor living spaces for our homeowner and commercial customers. These reflect the individual lifestyle and interests of each customer, for both new construction and ‘remodel’ landscape projects. Our goal is always to provide thoughtful service, innovative design, and technical excellence.

Olympic Landscape

5620 112th St E, Suite 230

Puyallup WA 98373

253.922.7075

olympiclandscape.com