Eat, Drink, and Gamble for a Great Cause

Attendees of the 5th annual Casino Royale fundraising event will eat, drink, and gamble all for a great cause on Saturday, June 16, 7 pm – 11 pm, at the Tacoma Mountaineers Club.

Hosted each year by Emergency Food Network’s Ambassador Board, this lively event will raise funds in support of hunger relief, translating into thousands of meals for food-insecure residents of Pierce County.

Guests of the event will try their luck at Black Jack, Texas Hold’em, Roulette, and Craps, as well as a live raffle, while enjoying appetizers, drinks and an all-around great time. Included in the $50 ticket price is $1,000 of carnival money with which to gamble throughout the evening, two drink tickets, and appetizers. Tickets for this event are limited so individuals interested in attending should purchase their tickets now.

Additionally, non-perishable food items will be collected at the event. Items that are most needed include: peanut butter, canned stews, canned meats, infant formula, baby food, diapers, canned fruits, and canned vegetables.

Community events like this play an important role in helping meet the needs of hungry Pierce County neighbors. For every dollar raised Emergency Food Network is able to distribute $12 worth of food. Last year, they provided more than 14.4 million pounds of food to 71 food pantries, meal sites, and shelters throughout Pierce County accommodating 1.3 million visits from Pierce County residents in need.

This year’s Casino Royale event is made possible thanks to the work of Emergency Food Network’s Ambassador Board and by the support of generous sponsors committed to helping Emergency Food Network provide food to the community. Sponsors of Casino Royale include: Toyota Lift Northwest, Bodine Enterprises, Coordinated Care, Financial Insights, Gordon Thomas Honeywell, HomeStreet Bank, Labor Works, Sound Credit Union, and Whole Foods Market Chambers Bay.

For more information about Casino Royale and to purchase tickets visit www.efoodnet.org.