Bates: End-of-Year employee event recognizes first-ever Employee Hall of Fame winners and nominees

Employees at Bates Technical College gathered last week to celebrate the conclusion of the academic year, recognize employees who retired in 2017-2018, and applaud those who were chosen, and those who were nominated, for the college’s first-ever Hall of Fame award.
Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb visited for the first part of the event, which also included a fun version of Family Feud, aimed at highlighting important items to know regarding accreditation and instruction.
Hall of Fame Winners
- Mike Brandstetter, Project Manager of Dept. of Licensing grant
- Jeff Olson, Barber program instructor
- Rhonda Sample, Disability Support Services assistant coordinator
- Ron Reed, General Services assistant
Nominees
- Beth Reichenbach
- Blake Ingram
- Chris Hansen
- Juliette Kern
- Larry Minnitti
- LeAnn Dreier
- Lynn Neal
- Patty Reno
- Ray Richardson
- Ruriko Holloman
- Tim Trussler
- Trent Aldan
- Treonna Lee
Longtime Child Studies instructor Karen Patjens retired in 2018, and returned to celebrate her retirement at the Employee End-of-Year event.
Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb visits with faculty and staff.
Dental Assisting program instructors pose with Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb.
A team from Central Campus participates in a college version of Family Feud.
