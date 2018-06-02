Bates: End-of-Year employee event recognizes first-ever Employee Hall of Fame winners and nominees

Employees at Bates Technical College gathered last week to celebrate the conclusion of the academic year, recognize employees who retired in 2017-2018, and applaud those who were chosen, and those who were nominated, for the college’s first-ever Hall of Fame award.

Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb visited for the first part of the event, which also included a fun version of Family Feud, aimed at highlighting important items to know regarding accreditation and instruction.

Hall of Fame Winners

Mike Brandstetter, Project Manager of Dept. of Licensing grant

Jeff Olson, Barber program instructor

Rhonda Sample, Disability Support Services assistant coordinator

Ron Reed, General Services assistant

Nominees

Beth Reichenbach

Blake Ingram

Chris Hansen

Juliette Kern

Larry Minnitti

LeAnn Dreier

Lynn Neal

Patty Reno

Ray Richardson

Ruriko Holloman

Tim Trussler

Trent Aldan

Treonna Lee

Congratulations!

Longtime Child Studies instructor Karen Patjens retired in 2018, and returned to celebrate her retirement at the Employee End-of-Year event.

Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb visits with faculty and staff.

Dental Assisting program instructors pose with Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb.

A team from Central Campus participates in a college version of Family Feud.

