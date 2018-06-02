The Suburban Times

Bates: End-of-Year employee event recognizes first-ever Employee Hall of Fame winners and nominees

Employees at Bates Technical College gathered last week to celebrate the conclusion of the academic year, recognize employees who retired in 2017-2018, and applaud those who were chosen, and those who were nominated, for the college’s first-ever Hall of Fame award.

Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb visited for the first part of the event, which also included a fun version of Family Feud, aimed at highlighting important items to know regarding accreditation and instruction.

Hall of Fame Winners

  • Mike Brandstetter, Project Manager of Dept. of Licensing grant
  • Jeff Olson, Barber program instructor
  • Rhonda Sample, Disability Support Services assistant coordinator
  • Ron Reed, General Services assistant

Nominees

  • Beth Reichenbach
  • Blake Ingram
  • Chris Hansen
  • Juliette Kern
  • Larry Minnitti
  • LeAnn Dreier
  • Lynn Neal
  • Patty Reno
  • Ray Richardson
  • Ruriko Holloman
  • Tim Trussler
  • Trent Aldan
  • Treonna Lee

Congratulations!

Longtime Child Studies instructor Karen Patjens retired in 2018, and returned to celebrate her retirement at the Employee End-of-Year event.

Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb visits with faculty and staff.

Dental Assisting program instructors pose with Tacoma Rainiers mascot Rhubarb.

A team from Central Campus participates in a college version of Family Feud.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.

