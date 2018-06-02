Annual Puget Sound Book Artists members’ exhibition opens June 4 at University of Puget Sound

TACOMA, Wash. – The eighth annual Puget Sound Book Artists annual members exhibition is coming to the Collins Memorial Library on the University of Puget Sound campus June 4 through July 27. The exhibition features 57 unique and original books by 36 different artists.

The participating artists play with the form of a book. They use traditional formats and bindings in new ways. They make books using all sorts of media and materials; origami folding, popup pages, drawing, painting, printmaking, knitting, sewing, wood and found objects, to mention a few.

“The Puget Sound Book Artists have a following and now an excellent reputation in the South Sound and beyond,” said Jane Carlin, director of Collins Memorial Library and vice president of the organization. “It is truly an honor to host this exhibit and each year I am astonished at the creative and inspiring art on display.”

The exhibit will be viewable during regular library hours this summer: 7:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays; and 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays during the summer.

In addition to regular hours, the exhibition includes three special events:

Opening reception and awards presentation: Thursday, June 7, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in The Link, library first floor. Refreshments will be served in the Pacific Northwest Room, first floor

Thursday, June 7, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in The Link, library first floor. Refreshments will be served in the Pacific Northwest Room, first floor Artists Conversation: Thursday, June 21, 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Archives Seminar Room, second floor

Thursday, June 21, 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Archives Seminar Room, second floor Panel Discussion: Thursday, July 12, 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Archives Seminar Room, second floor

All exhibit events are free and open to the public.