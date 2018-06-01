Unravel the mysteries of Medicaid

Medicaid insurance is a lifeline for many individuals relying on long term care. Also known as Washington Apple Health, this coverage pays for necessary medical expenses for over 122,000 adults and children in Pierce County.

While Medicaid funding is most often associated with low-income children and families, almost two-thirds of it goes to the elderly and disabled. Currently, over half the senior citizens in nursing homes receive Medicaid. That number is expected to increase rapidly as the baby boomers, those born between 1946 and 1964, get older and move towards long-term care services.

Pierce County Aging & Disability Resources will host “Many Mysteries of Medicaid: Services, Eligibility and Alternatives” to provide a detailed introduction to the healthcare program.

The free informational presentation about Medicaid will educate participants about various services available, estate recovery provisions, and eligibility requirements.

Presentations will be held four times in June:

June 4 – 12:10 p.m. at the Pierce County Annex Main Meeting Room, 2401 S. 35th, Tacoma

June 4 – 6:30 p.m. at the Sumner Branch Library, 1116 Fryar Ave., Sumner

June 5 – 6:30 p.m. at the Parkland/Spanaway Branch Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Spanaway

June 6 – 6:30 p.m. at the Lakewood Branch Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW, Lakewood

“Many Mysteries of Medicaid: Services, Eligibility and Alternatives” discusses how individuals can receive a wide range of medical services including doctors’ appointments, emergency care, hospitalization and-long term care. It is typically provided through managed care or fee-for-service. The level of medical coverage for any given client depends on the medical program for which the client is eligible.

“For many people Medicaid is a lifeline,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, manager of Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources. “Under the Medicaid umbrella there are many different programs, each tailored to address the needs and goals of people needing care. We hope to dispel some myths and explain how the program works, its limitations and its benefits.”

Events are free and open to the public. No RSVP is required. For more information about the presentations call 253-798-4600.