Steilacoom Library Speaker Series: White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Submitted by Marianne Bull

The last Steilacoom Library Speaker event for this season will be held at the Steilacoom Community Center at 2301 Worthington Street, on Friday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads and interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Conversations about racial inequality usually focus on the disadvantages faced by people of color in American society. But there is another side to this inequality: privilege—the advantages that white people experience because of their race.

Ciabattari is a sociologist at Pacific Lutheran University, where she regularly teaches about race and racial inequality and writes about how economic, social, and historical conditions contribute to diversity. She has been involved in several racial justice initiatives and dialogues on the Pacific Lutheran University campus. Ciabattari models for students and audiences the importance of self-reflection, listening, and accountability in racial justice work. Ciabattari earned her PhD in sociology from the University of Washington in 2001 and has been a faculty member at Pacific Lutheran University since 2007.