On Monday, June 4, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding a moratorium on the filing of applications for licenses, permits and approvals for any Adult Family Home, Group Home, Enhanced Services Facility or comparable business in residential zones in the City of Lakewood.

