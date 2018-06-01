Pierce College presents spring quarter concert series

Pierce College musicians have been working hard all quarter to gear up for their upcoming performances. Come out and support these talented students during one of our spring quarter concerts happening across the district:

Concert Band

“Joy and Grief,” directed by Prof. Oscar Thorp, includes five selections for wind ensemble that exemplify love, war, loss and peace.

June 3 at 3 p.m. and June 5 at 7 p.m. in Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre. Free for Pierce College students with ID, and $5 general admission.

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Choir

“From Mozart to Glenn Miller” will feature talented student soloists alongside professional orchestral musicians. The concert will feature Mozart’s “Miss Brevis in C,” and many more surprises!

June 7 at 7 p.m. at Lakes High School Performing Arts Center. Free for Pierce College students with ID, and $5 general admission.

Pierce College Puyallup Choir

“Dancing through Spring: a Collage,” is the Puyallup Choir’s annual collage concert, featuring creative staging and a variety of music that will set your toes tapping.

June 8 at 7 p.m. in Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre. Free for Pierce College students with ID, and $5 general admission.

Pierce College Orchestra

“Tchaikovsky’s String Serenade” is directed by Prof. Abbie Naze, and will feature Prof. Oscar Thorp on trumpet, performing “Prayer of St. Gregory” and Grieg’s “Holberg Suite” for string orchestra.

June 13 at 7 p.m. in Pierce College Puyallup’s Arts and Allied Health Building Theatre. Free for Pierce College students with ID, and $5 general admission.

Tickets are available at the door, or by visiting the college’s ticketing website.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.