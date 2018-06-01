Pavement repair, bridge demolition and paving bring overnight ramp and lane closures in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews building connecting HOV lanes between Interstate 5 and State Route 16 in Tacoma have overnight ramp closures scheduled this weekend and next week for bridge demolition and pavement repair.

Ramp closures

Saturday, June 2

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Monday, June 4

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday June 5

Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, June 6

A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and a single lane of southbound I-705 to SR 7 will close from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, June 7

A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and a single lane of southbound I-705 to SR 7 will close from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, June 8

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Additional overnight lane closures are scheduled for the week of June 4 for paving activities as the contractor building HOV lanes and a new McKinley Way/D Street overpass advances their work. Travelers can expect overnight single and double lane closures in both directions of I-5 and SR 16 at the following locations:

Southbound I-5 between the Puyallup River Bridge and M Street each night Monday, June 4 through Friday, June 8 starting as early as 8 p.m. All lanes will open between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. each following day, and by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Northbound I-5 between M Street and the Puyallup River each night Monday through Friday starting as early as 8:30 p.m. All lanes will open by 5 a.m. each following day, and by 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Southbound I-5 between South 38th Street and South 48th Street each night Monday through Friday starting as early as 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day, and by 7 a.m. on Saturday.

Westbound SR 16 from I-5 to South Tyler Street each night Monday through Thursday starting at 11:50 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each following day.

Local road closures

20th Street East between PraxAir and Pacific Highway in Fife will close each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day Monday, June 4 through Friday, June 8.

Signed detours will be in place. Additional information on HOV construction can be found online at www.TacomaTraffic.com.