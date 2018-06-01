Opioid Crisis: Keeping Children out of Foster Care

Submitted by Joe LeRoy, LICSW, President & CEO

What if I told you that 1 in 11 children in Pierce County is raised by a relative or someone other than their biological parent? What if I told you that this equates to over 117,000 children under the age of 18 in WA State and roughly 8% of our population? The number of children coming into relative or kinship care is increasing due to the opioid epidemic that our country and county face.

Grandparents and kinship caregivers who are in this situation face many challenges, including parenting again unexpectedly, draining savings to raise grandkids, delayed retirement, health issues, financial challenges, lack of support navigating legal systems and schools, and a whole host of other issues that arise when kids are unable to live with parents.

The good news is that relative and kinship caregivers save our state more than $87 million dollars per year by keeping kids out of foster care and other costly systems, and, unlike foster care, kids never “age-out” of relative care.

Children being raised by relatives have better health outcomes, more stability, and a greater sense of belonging compared to children in non relative care or foster care. They also promote family-based protective factors such as positive child-caregiver relationships, relationships with extended family, stable living environments, safety, belonging, love, connection to cultural identity, not separating siblings, and permanency in living situations. Health outcomes are better when kids can stay with their families.

Take Darlene for example, who is raising her granddaughter Tina. Darlene explains, “Tina would have been long lost in many different foster homes if it was not for her grandfather and I who petitioned the court for custody. We gave up a lot to raise children again, but we would not have it any other way. Tina is living a healthy life with her family and has learned what a healthy relationship looks like.”

If you or someone you know finds themselves caring for a child that is not your own, our Pierce County Relatives Raising Children & Kinship Navigator Program offers emergency assistance, legal support, support groups, developmental screening, mental health, and basic needs. We are a best practice program that supports relatives with anything they need to create family stability and keep children with their families.

In the face of the opioid crisis, it is critical that families like Darlene and Tina get the support they need. Here are ways you can help; donate gently used clothing and household items, volunteer your time, give a financial gift. Please give us a call at 253-565-4484 or info@hopesparks.org if you’d like more information.