National French Exam Medalists from Steilacoom High School

Submitted by Steilacoom High School

Twenty Steilacoom High School Students ranked nationally in the 83rd annual Grand Concours, the National French Contest, according to Lisa Narug, National Director the contest. Students who ranked nationally will receive Honorable Mention certificates, Bronze, Silver, or Gold awards for their performance on this nationally ranked exam. Le Grand Concours is a national competition sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of French.

Students were evaluated for their written, oral and listening comprehension skills in French. More than 75,000 students in all 50 states competed in the 2018 event. Steilacoom students who ranked nationally are Honorable Mention recipients Victoria Coglianese, Kyla Eastman, Amir Jumper, Cameron Mendoza, Madeleine Metzger, Gretl Raschke, Zoe Snider, Hayden Campbell, Cynthia Smith, Joann Smith, Nicole Lago, Megan Murphy, Cheyenne Phipps, and Trang Vo. Bronze Medal Recipients include: Jaminfaye Reduque, Audrey Snedecor, and Ivan Wilson. Silver Medalists are Emma-Leigh Fernando and Tiffany Mendoza. A Gold Medal will be awarded to Tatianna Neufeld who place in the 95th percentile nationally. All are students of Roberta Black.

AATF President Catherine Danièlou commented that French students who rank nationally in Le Grand Concours demonstrate a superior level of global responsibility, integrative cultural competence, language skills, and commitment to excellence and dedication. They significantly increase their community’s international profile. Their French teachers, whom they honor, work hard to produce responsible world citizens with multilingual capabilities. Le Grand Concours participants and winners all embrace an appreciation for other cultures, strive to continually learn and improve, and value the study of French. We are very proud of them and admire their commitment to both contributing to a better world and serving as exceptional ambassadors for their schools. Congratulations to these fine scholars!

For more information about the National French Contest, please visit the website: www.frenchteachers.org/concours.