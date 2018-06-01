Letter: Democracy is under attack in DuPont – AGAIN

Submitted by Beth Elliott

Recently our Mayor declined to appoint two citizens to the Planning Commission. Since elected in Jan 2016, the mayor took total control of appointing citizens to city agencies, commissions or boards. With no criteria for selection that I have seen, he can turn down applicants without an explanation or an interview. That’s it, it’s over!

In the previous administrations, city agencies, commissions and boards interviewed potential members and selected the candidates. Their recommendation was forwarded, with their reasons for selection, to the mayor for his or her approval.

Last week, our Planning Director, under the mayor’s direction, made a code interpretation that undid the will of the citizens and the city council who voted 7 to 0 to prohibit warehouses and distribution from our Business and Tech Park. This code interpretation would open this Tech Park, in the heart of our city, to warehouses and distribution centers under the guise of “light manufacturing” or “digital retail.” Citizens, at our own expense, have filed an appeal.

Last month, our city attorney, again at the mayor’s direction, produced a draft policy document for all volunteer agencies, commissions and boards. This policy is basically a gag order denying volunteer citizens their rights to meet with and discuss issues with their fellow citizens. Two attorneys, who don’t reside in DuPont, have reviewed this and found it to be in violation of our First Amendment, the freedom of speech.

DuPont Citizens, is this how we want our government to operate?