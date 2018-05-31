WSDOT seeks feedback to relieve congestion on highways in Pierce county

TACOMA – Traffic backups and delays are no surprise for people who frequently travel in the Puget Sound area. People who use state highways in Pierce county are invited to participate in an online survey to help prioritize congestion relief measures.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and local partners are asking the public for feedback on ideas to help ease traffic congestion. WSDOT also wants to hear from those who ride bikes, walk or use transit to get around.

“The information from people who rely on these state highways is very valuable,” said Dennis Engel, WSDOT Planning Manager. “This will help us determine where to prioritize needs statewide.”

Online survey:

Both surveys are open until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, June 14.

Information about WSDOT’s ongoing efforts to plan future improvements to the state’s transportation system is available on the Corridor Sketch Initiative webpage.