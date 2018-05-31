WSDOT seeks comments on proposed DBE contracting goal for transit projects

Contractors, trade and labor organizations, small and disadvantaged businesses and all others interested in working with the Washington State Department of Transportation are invited to attend informational meetings about the agency’s proposed Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal for Federal Transit Administration contracts.

WSDOT receives FTA grants and financial assistance for projects through its Public Transportation Division and Washington State Ferries. DBE goals for transportation projects that receive federal funds represent a percentage of work in which minority and women-owned businesses should participate.

WSDOT is proposing a 5.58 percent overall DBE participation goal for FTA-funded projects for the remainder of federal fiscal year 2018, as well as FFY 2019 through 2020. Once submitted to FTA in July, the goal will be effective through Sept. 30, 2020.

The purpose of the DBE program is to create a level playing field for firms owned and operated by disadvantaged individuals wanting to participate in federally assisted highway, transit and aviation programs.

Connecting with communities

WSDOT will host a public meeting in Seattle and a webinar to discuss the overall FTA DBE goal.

· Webinar

1 – 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 12

To attend the webinar, email BayneJ

WSDOT will collect written comments only submitted by mail or email to:

Jackie Bayne, Policy Manager

Washington State Department of Transportation

Office of Equal Opportunity

P.O. Box 47314

Olympia, WA 98504-7314

Documents detailing the methodology used for determining the FTA DBE goals are available for review at all WSDOT region headquarters offices and at the Transportation Building, 310 Maple Park Ave. SE, Olympia. They are also available online at www.wsdot.wa.gov/equalopportunity/.

WSDOT will consider all comments regarding the proposed FTA DBE goal prior to submitting the final overall goal to the U.S. Department of Transportation. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, July 6.