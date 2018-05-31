The Suburban Times

University Place Duck Daze set for June 2

UNIVERSITY PLACE – Duck Daze will take place June 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Join your friends for the annual Duck Parade along Bridgeport, plus the Fire Station 31 Open House and UPTown Cruisin’ Car Show in the City Hall parking areas!

