Saying good-bye to ‘Employee No. 1’, Alice Bush

Looking at the city of Lakewood today and all it does to serve its nearly 60,000 residents, it’s hard to imagine that it got its start in a cramped office with barely enough room for the handful of employees on its payroll at the time.

“It was a grassroots effort from the start,” City Clerk Alice Bush told the Lakewood Connections Magazine in a 2016 interview for the city’s 20th Anniversary celebration.

Lakewood is Bush’s home and she joined the effort to standup the city because: “I wanted to serve my community and help shape its future.”

For nearly 23 years that’s exactly what Bush did.

Not only did she help establish Lakewood as Pierce County’s second-largest city; she served as its City Clerk from the beginning, making her an integral part of the city’s development.

She will play another part in the city’s history on June 1. That is when Bush, affectionately known as “Employee No. 1”, will retire.

Most people know Bush as a fixture at the City Council’s weekly Monday night meetings, but most of her work is done behind the scenes.

She prepares the weekly City Council packets, which requires gentle reminders to department directors to turn in their agenda bills on time – a task that on some weeks is more like herding cats than anything else.

And while she keeps the day-to-day running smooth, one of the most important roles Bush holds is that of Lakewood historian.

From inception Bush has maintained and managed the city’s records. That includes everything from meeting minutes of the council and its various boards and commissions to ordinances and policies that have shaped the city’s direction. She makes sure the city’s code is up to date and ensures the city’s records are properly retained in accordance with state retention laws.

She also works with the state archivist to transmit appropriate city records to the state for archiving and permanent storage. Without this, Lakewood’s history would be lost.

Bush made her own mark on city history when she became the first City Clerk in October 1995. She was hired by then-City Manager Scott Rohlfs, who brought a team with him to help standup the city.

She worked with those individuals, volunteers and other newly-hired staff to create the foundation for what Lakewood is today. Together they formed the blueprints of Lakewood’s operations.

Building a city from scratch was not easy. It took research, data gathering, number crunching and talking with other cities and residents to formulate recommendations for how the city should operate.

“At the time we incorporated we were seeing a lot of need for improvement, and citizens wanted local control to set their own destiny,” Bush said in the 2016 Connections interview.

Today Lakewood City Hall anchors the intersection where 59th Avenue and Main Street meet in the Lakewood Towne Center – a far cry from the cramped headquarters Bush once occupied with boxes of paperwork.

As she embarks on the next chapter, the city of Lakewood extends its congratulations and heartfelt thanks to Employee No. 1, Alice Bush for her dedication and service to the Lakewood community.

Public farewell

The public is invited to the city’s farewell party for Alice Bush, scheduled for Friday, June 1, 2018 from 3 to 5 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street SW. Help us send Alice into retirement with well wishes and thanks for her service to the city.