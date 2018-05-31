Raider Baseball Alum Gunnar Schubert Will Play in NCAA Baseball Playoffs. – Pierce College Athletics

Gonzaga University (32-22) is heading to the NCAA Baseball Playoffs this weekend. Gunnar Schubert is excited to be on the plane to Minneapolis when the time comes.

The Zags missed the NCAA playoffs in his first year as a junior despite the fact they won the West Coast Conference regular season title. This year, they did not win the regular season title, but they did win the West Coast Conference tournament, which allows them into the playoffs.

