Public Hearing for Lakewood’s Six Year Transportation Improvement Program

On Monday, June 18, 2018, at 7:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, the Lakewood City Council will hear public testimony and receive additional information regarding the City of Lakewood 2019-2024 Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program. The objective of the review is to assure consistency with comprehensive planning, to review the work accomplished under the plan, and to determine current transportation needs, including any new or enhanced bicycle or pedestrian facilities identified as needed to promote non-motorized transit.