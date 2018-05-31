‘Little Shop’ is a tuneful love story

Lakewood Playhouse’s current production is one of theatre’s typical love stories. It has all the elements of the genre: a boy, a girl and – a man-eating plant!

What?! “How can a man-eating plant be part of a love story?” you ask. Think about it: every love story has to have a seemingly insurmountable problem keeping the loving couple from blissfully joining and living happily ever after. “Little Shop of Horrors” has a man-eating plant.

“Little Shop of Horrors” had its start in 1960 when film director Roger Corman decided to make a cheap ($28,000 budget) quickie film (shot in two days) using leftover sets and available actors (Jonathan Haze, Jackie Joseph and Mel Welles) and created a black-and-white original film style of humor, combining black comedy with farce.

Thanks to multiple showings on television, “Little Shop” gathered a cult following. In 1982, writer/ lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken released their musical version of the horror comedy utilizing rock and roll, doo-wop and early Motown music, which played Off-Off-Broadway, migrating to Off-Broadway for a five-year run. Finally, in 1986, director Frank Oz brought the story to the silver screen.

It’s a long trip from the first film to the Lakewood Playhouse stage, but Audrey II, the man-eating plant, weathered the almost 60-years without losing a leaf or a laugh.

“Little Shop” uses the device of a trio of wandering 1960’s street urchins named Crystal, Ronette, and Chiffon, who are akin to a Greek chorus; they set the scene and appear with comments throughout the show, beginning with the introductory “Little Shop of Horrors” which blends into “Downtown (Skid Row).”

This is the story of a luckless young man, Seymour Krelborn, who is a flunky in a flower shop on, of all places, New York City’s Skid Row. Seymour has recently obtained a mysterious plant that looks like a large Venus flytrap. While he was browsing the wholesale flower district, a sudden eclipse of the sun occurred, and when the light returned, the weird plant had appeared.

Seymour takes it back to Mushnik’s Flower Shop and nurtures it. He shows the resulting unusual plant to his co-worker, Audrey Fulquard, with whom he is totally enamored, and tells her he has named the plant after her – Audrey II. Although Audrey is in a very abusive relationship with the dentist, Orin Scivello, she is thrilled having the plant named after her and secretly pines to be with someone like Seymour who could give her a relationship where she could live “Somewhere That’s Green.”

Audrey relays the information about her namesake to Mushnik, saying it’s such a different looking plant it’s sure to bring a lot of business to the failing flower shop. Mushnik agrees but says the plant looks droopy so Seymour has to spend all night making it well – or else!

During his attempts to feed the plant, Seymour pricks his finger on a rose thorn and blood drips onto the plant, which immediately opens it mouth and begs for more “Feed Me.” Realizing he can’t maintain the plant with his own few drops of blood alone, Seymour focuses on finding more food. Remembering the black eye Audrey sported after a date with Orin the night before, our young hero makes an appointment with Orin with murder in mind. An accident caused by Orin assures that Audrey II had a big meal that night and looks bigger and better the next morning when Mushnik comes to work.

One thing leads to another and one meal lead to another missing person, which leads to the inevitable and the beautiful love song “Suddenly, Seymour.” The ending of this tune-filled black comedy is so quirky it mustn’t be divulged here or it takes away the delicious surprise.

Chris Serface directs this musical farce with the proclivity of someone who knows how to make the gory subject matter so humorous, the laughter is a constant. The Managing Artistic Director of Tacoma Little Theatre has chosen an admirable cast to tell his story and moves them in the right direction to make it a charming digression from the real world to the whimsy of the world of farce.

Musical Director Zachary Kellogg, who also leads the Little Shop Band, while playing keyboard, is joined by LaMont Atkinson on drums/percussion, James Vincent Sloan on bass and Joseph Ralston playing guitar. Kellogg keeps the singers in the right delivery of the various long-away vocal styles, which brings realism to the music.

Heather Covington Malroy as Chorographer has conjured up the spirits of those ‘60’s girl groups who stole audiences’ hearts with their syncopated moves and recreated them with a new look.

Blake R. York, Puget Sound’s traveling set designer who has almost cornered the local theatre market with his expertise in that field, does the imaginative set, which includes a revolve picturing the inside and outside of Mushnik’s Flower Shop. The rest of the stage shows the alley behind the shop complete with garbage cans and drunken residents who even drift onto the audience aisle steps to the side seats of the theatre. Part of the stage transforms into Orin’s office and various other locations.

Blayne Fujita does the costumes which follow the styles of the 60’s era down to Audrey’s pointed-toed, leopard shoes and the trio’s great outfits.

Jeffery Swiney-Weaver has out-done himself with his big, big-hair wigs! The girls in the trio almost have to duck in order to enter though the door to the flower shop. They are a hoot and are so much like the real things of the era.

Kate Wilson is the Lighting Designer. John Munn does the sound design. Ana Bury is Stage manager.

The trio of girls has Joelle Craft as Chiffon, Antoinette Nicole Bridges as Crystal and Brittany Griffins as Ronnette. All the singers have the styles down; each has a worthy voice. Perhaps Bridges has a bit more belt to her vocal chords at times but the sound of their blended voices is right on.

James Wrede is a Passing Customer who is drawn into the shop because he sees Audrey II in the window and ends up spending a lot of money on flowers. Wrede is very good as the spendthrift but he is excellent in his unseen role of the Puppeteer for Audrey II.

Eric Clausell playing a derelict Wino electrifies the audience with his rich bass-baritone voice when he sings the one word “downtown” in the opening song “On Skid Row.” The actor’s real expertise shows up when he voices the amazing Audrey II with his continued plaintive request of Seymour, “Feed Me.”

Will Johnson is a remarkable young man, still in high school but with a string of recognitions usually amassed by one of greater age. Johnson’s primary role is the evil, dominating, sadistic, abusive dentist Orin Scivello. He is so believable in that role, that when Johnson appears on stage, an almost audible collective hiss can be heard from the audience. The young thespian also carries the cameo roles of a Wino, Bernstein, Luce, Snip and Martin. Each character is unique and hilarious.

Tim McFarlan plays Mushnik. McFarlan is a bit stilted in the beginning of the preview night show but as the evening progressed he broke through and delivered a very good performance – sans expected accent – but good.

Jennifer Redston is Audrey Fulquard. This lovely actor from across the pond is now a permanent resident of the local area and shows her aptitude for accents with her brilliant nasal American voice required for this role. Redston does an excellent job as the forlorn waif afraid to try to break away from her relationship with Orin but is eager to start a new life with Seymour.

Niclas Olson is Seymour Krelborn. Olson is such a consummate actor it takes a minute to realize that the subservient klutz, who is almost afraid to speak, is the same multi-talented theatre person who is the Managing Artistic Director of New Muse Theatre; a man who has thrilled audiences at Tacoma Little Theatre in the dual role of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and made audiences fall in love with his Romeo. Olson is just as wonderful as the unwitting master of doom and gloom – and he sings, too!

“Little Shop of Horrors” is a unique adventure into the world of humor which when compounded leads to farce which leads to hilarity instead of fear. We all know there is no possibility of anything like “Audrey II” in the real world.

But, just in case, please remember the admonition of the cast when they sing the “Finale: Don’t Feed the Plants!”