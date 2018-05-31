Little Church Hosts Flapjack Fundraiser

Submitted by Amy Trevino, Little Church on the Prairie

The Little Church on the Prairie and Lakewoodgrace are hosting a Flapjack Fundraiser at the Lakewood Applebee’s, 10407 Gravelly Lake Dr. Join us Saturday, June 2nd, from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and tickets are available at the door for $10.

Proceeds will help send youth to summer camp, and help support short-term missions. Breakfast includes 3 pancakes, 2 scrambled eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, and choice of coffee or juice. Enjoy a short stack breakfast and support a tall cause! For more information email amy.j.trevino@gmail.com or call the church office at 253-588-6631.